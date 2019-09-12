’SNL’ adds 3 to its cast, including an Asian American comic

LOS ANGELES — “Saturday Night Live” is adding three new cast members for its upcoming 45th season, including the show’s only Asian American performer.

NBC said Thursday that Bowen Yang, who joined NBC’s “SNL” last season as a staff writer, will be a featured player.

Also joining the show as featured players are Chloe Fineman and Shane Gillis.

Fineman has been a regular performer with the Groundlings improv company. Both she and Gillis were “New Faces” at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal.

“Saturday Night Live” has taken heat over the years for a lack of diversity, with scant Asian representation among its cast members or hosts.

Former players Fred Armisen and Rob Schneider are both one-quarter Asian, but neither had been widely recognized for their Asian ancestry.

The show returns Sept. 28.