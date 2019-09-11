Sunny
Cal State San Bernardino student diagnosed with TB

By AP News

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Health officials say a California State University, San Bernardino, student has been diagnosed with tuberculosis and they’re urging about 400 students and employees to be tested.

San Bernardino County health officials say they’re contacting those who may have been exposed to the illness from April through August. However, authorities say the risk of infection is low.

The student with tuberculosis is receiving treatment and will return to school after being cleared by health authorities.

Tuberculosis is spread through the air by repeated close contact with an infected person.

