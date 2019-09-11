Sunny
80.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Search resumes for final victim of California boat fire

By AP News

Search resumes for final victim of California boat fire

Photo Icon View Photo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Authorities say divers have resumed a search for the final missing victim who perished in a boat fire off the Southern California coast.

The victim is one of 34 who died at sea last week near Santa Cruz Island. Five of the Conception’s six crew members survived after multiple attempts to save the others who were trapped below deck.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney says salvage efforts to recover the Conception also resumed Wednesday.

A criminal investigation of the fire is being handled by the Coast Guard, FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

Authorities have said the victims, 21 women and 13 men from 16 to 62 years old, appear to have died from smoke inhalation.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 