Sunny
75.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California cold case suspect identified

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say they have identified a suspect in a cold case killing where an 11-year-old girl was kidnapped and slain in Southern California in 1972.

Torrance police say they will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the death of Terri Lynn Hollis 46 years ago.

Hollis disappeared from her Torrance home on Thanksgiving and her body, clad only in a T-shirt, was found the next day by fishermen on a cliff below the Pacific Coast Highway in Oxnard.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect was in custody.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 