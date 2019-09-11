Cleveland visits Los Angeles, looks to build on Plesac’s solid showing

Cleveland Indians (85-61, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-79, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Adam Plutko (6-4, 4.44 ERA) Angels: Dillon Peters (3-2, 4.45 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Zach Plesac. Plesac went nine innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with five strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Angels are 35-36 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 206 home runs as a team this season. Mike Trout leads the club with 45, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

The Indians have gone 42-32 away from home. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.72, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.17. The Indians won the last meeting 8-0. Zach Plesac earned his eighth victory and Jordan Luplow went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Jose Suarez registered his sixth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 45 home runs and is batting .294. David Fletcher has 14 hits and is batting .341 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 34 home runs and is batting .250. Yu Chang is 5-for-24 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Indians: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Mike Trout: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.