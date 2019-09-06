Clear
75.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 charged with killing woman, 84, at California casino

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Authorities have charged two women with robbing and fatally injuring an 84-year-old woman at a Southern California casino.

Kimesha Williams and Candace Townsel of Moreno Valley were arrested this week and charged Friday with murder, robbery, elder abuse and a special circumstance that makes them eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

It’s unclear whether they have attorneys.

Prosecutors say the women attacked 84-year-old Afaf Assad of Long Beach in the restroom of the Pechanga Resort Casino near Temecula on Aug. 31.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise says casino surveillance showed the women followed Assad into the bathroom. Four minutes later, they were gone and Assad was found unconscious with a broken skull and a bleeding brain. Her purse with about $1,000 inside was missing.

She died Wednesday.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 