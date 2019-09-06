California’s struggling GOP looks to rebound in 2020

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — California Republican leaders are gathering this weekend to map out an election strategy in an increasingly Democratic state that President Donald Trump lost by over 4 million votes in 2016.

The outlook is challenging.

Democrats control every statewide office, both chambers of the Legislature and hold a nearly 4-million voter edge in party registrations.

But Republicans meeting at a convention in Indian Wells, California, say they plan to gain ground in 2020, including winning back U.S. House seats picked off by Democrats in 2018.

Part of the problem for the GOP is that Trump and his policies are unpopular in the heavily Democratic state known as the home of the so-called Trump resistance.

Delegates are expected to hear Saturday from Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.