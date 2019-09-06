Sunny
Robbery suspect shot, 2nd man sought in Glendora

By AP News

GLENDORA, Calif. — Police have shot and killed a jewelry store robbery suspect near Los Angeles and they’re looking for a second man.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune says a report of a takeover holdup sent Glendora police to Lamas Jewelry on Route 66 shortly after noon Friday.

Officers arrested a woman in a car who may have been the getaway driver, sealed off the area and searched for two gunmen who ran out a back exit.

Authorities say one man was found in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex and was shot when he failed to comply with commands from a Glendora officer.

Police are seeking a second man.

