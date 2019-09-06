San Francisco could charge to drive its famed crooked street

SAN FRANCISCO — Thousands of tourists could soon have to make a reservation and pay a fee to drive down the world-famous Lombard Street in San Francisco.

California lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill that would give San Francisco the authority to establish a toll and reservation system for the crooked street. The bill still needs Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature.

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority has suggested a $5 per car on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays.

Residents say the scenic thoroughfare has become more like an overcrowded amusement park than a residential road. They have been calling for years for officials to address the traffic jams, trash and trespassing by visitors.

Tourism officials estimate that 6,000 people per day visit the 600-foot-long (183-meter-long) street in the summer months, creating lines of waiting cars that stretch for blocks.