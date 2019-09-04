Mostly sunny
Judge rejects attempt to raise bail of ex-Google engineer

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A federal judge has rejected a government recommendation that he impose a $10 million bail bond on a former Google engineer.

The engineer, Anthony Levandowski, is accused of stealing self-driving car technology before joining Uber’s effort to build robotic taxis for its ride-hailing service.

The decision Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Nathanael Cousins means Levandowski remains free on $2 million bail posted last week after being charged with heisting Google’s trade secrets before defecting to Uber in 2016. Google spinoff Waymo now oversees its effort to build self-driving cars.

The government believes Levandowski’s wealth accumulated as a former star Google engineer, and his dual citizenship in France, made him an extreme risk to flee the U.S. before trial.

Documents submitted to Cousins pegged Levandowski’s net worth at $72 million.

