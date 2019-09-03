How 7 ’losers’ forged a bond for ’It Chapter Two’

Director Andy Muschietti says that it’s bittersweet that his five years of work on “It” and its sequel are coming to an end.

Based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel, Muschietti’s adaptation of “It” became the highest grossing horror film of all time in 2017. The epic conclusion, “It Chapter Two,” hits theaters Thursday.

Muschietti assembled what he calls a dream cast to play the adult losers who return to Derry, Maine, 27 years later to finish the job and kill Pennywise the clown. They include Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader and Isaiah Mustafa.

“It Chapter Two” is tracking to open around $100 million.