Clear
79.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Utah county paid high fees for legal work on canyon lawsuit

By AP News

BLANDING, Utah — A Utah county paid high fees to an out-of-state law firm to sue the federal government in a case involving a canyon right of way.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday that JW Howard Attorneys billed San Juan County more than $360,000 from 2016 to 2018 to sue the federal government.

Officials were attempting to prove the county had title to a right of way extending about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) through Recapture Canyon near Blanding.

Records show taxpayers paid for some of the firm’s San Diego-based attorneys to travel using first-class airline tickets and conduct work at a rate of $500 per hour.

Records indicate payments continued after a May 2018 consolidation with a similar case brought by the Utah attorney general’s office and funded by the state.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 