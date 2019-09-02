Cloudy
84.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mexico says cities of Tijuana, Ensenada hit by blackout

By AP News

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s federal electricity utility says the border city of Tijuana and the nearby cities of Ensenada, Tecate and Rosarito have been hit by a blackout.

The Federal Electricity Commission says Monday’s outage was caused by the failure of two generator units at a privately operated power plant in Mexicali, the capital of Baja California state.

The commission says the outage affected about 22% of customers in Baja California, but doesn’t say how many households that represents.

But it says it’s working to re-establish service.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 