After tragic year, Bode Miller heads to Montana’s mountains

By AP News

HELENA, Mont. — Retired U.S. downhill skier Bode Miller has headed to the Montana mountains after a tumultuous year in which he experienced the death of his toddler daughter, the birth of a son and now the expected arrival of twin boys.

The 41-year-old six-medal Olympic champion and his pregnant wife, Morgan, are splitting time between their suburban Los Angeles home and a new home at Big Sky Resort north of Yellowstone National Park.

There, he says he plans to give his California-raised children a modernized taste of the childhood he had in northern New Hampshire, where he lived without running water or electricity.

Miller says he spent time after his 19-month-old daughter’s death questioning what he could have done differently, and then he sharpened his focus on his other children.

