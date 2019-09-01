Partly sunny
Suspect sought in bay after fleeing onto California airport

By AP News

OAKLAND, Calif. — San Francisco Bay authorities are searching for a person who may have jumped into the cold waters adjacent to Oakland Airport after ramming a pickup through a perimeter gate while fleeing a sheriff’s deputy.

Alameda County sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly says the pursuit began around noon Sunday when the deputy tried to pull over the vehicle for running a stop sign.

The pickup went down a service road, hit the gate, sped along the perimeter and at one point got onto a taxiway.

The person was last seen running toward the bay.

Kelly says hours of searching have yielded nothing and it’s possible the person could have had a rapid onset of hypothermia.

Kelly says flight operations were shifted to the airport’s north side runways but there were no disruptions.

