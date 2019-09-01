Sunny
91.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Woman from California killed in rollover crash in Arizona

By AP News

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Authorities have identified an 18-year-old woman killed in a rollover crash near Prescott.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials identified the victim as Caitlyn Smiddy of Upland, California.

They say the accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sheriff’s officials say the station wagon Smiddy was driving left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

They say Smiddy was ejected and suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle landed on her.

A passenger in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 