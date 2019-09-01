Thompson, Aztecs defense lead San Diego St. past Weber St.

SAN DIEGO — Tariq Thompson had an interception and a pass breakup in the closing minutes to help San Diego State beat Weber State 6-0 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Redshirt freshman Matt Araiza made a 34-yard field goal late in the second quarter and a 29-yarder early in the fourth. It was SDSU’s first shutout since beating Hawaii 55-0 on Nov. 5, 2016.

The Aztecs defense allowed 154 total yards, including 35 rushing, and just five first downs. Weber State, which came in ranked No. 8 in the STATS FCS poll, went three-and-out six times, crossed midfield only once and punted 10 times. Jake Constantine completed 21 of 31 passes for 119 yards.

Jordan Byrd, who finished with five carries for 50 yards, had back-to-back runs of 13 and 15 yards before Araiza’s first field goal. Ryan Agnew ran for 14 yards on third-and-9, hit Daniel Bellinger for a 12-yard gain on third-and-8 and then scrambled for a first on third-and-6 to set up the second.

Dwayne Johnson had 12 tackles, including 1 ½ for losses, for San Diego State.