Wondolowski scores twice, Earthquakes beat Orlando City 3-0

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Magnus Eriksson scored the opener, Chris Wondolowski added two more before halftime, and the San Jose Earthquakes cruised to a 3-0 win over Orlando City on Saturday night.

San Jose took the lead in the third minute when Eriksson dribbled through a pair of defenders and finished a skidder from the right corner of the 6-yard box.

Wondolowski made it 2-0 in the 20th minute, staying just onside for Valeri Qazaishvili’s pass and finishing a left-footed chip that bounded into the goal after a deflection off the goalkeeper.

In the 33rd minute, Wondolowski added his 13th goal of the season, punching Cristian Espinoza’s cross into the top of the net.

The Earthquakes (13-10-5) have won two in a row after losing three straight and improved from seventh to second place in the crowded Western Conference standings.

Orlando City dropped to 9-13-7.

