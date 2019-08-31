Sunny
3 officers injured in San Jose melee; 2 suspects arrested

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Three San Jose police officers were injured in a melee downtown as a large crowd approached them as they issued citations for drinking alcohol.

KPIX-TV reports Saturday that the large crowd “aggressively interfered” with the officers shortly before 2 a.m. One suspect was arrested after he was seeing running while holding a gun. Police used a Taser to apprehend another suspect who tried to run away.

The TV station reports that it took more than 60 officers to disperse the crowd. The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at the scene.

Information from: KPIX-TV.

