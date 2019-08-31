Diamondbacks put 5-game win streak on the line against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-49, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (69-66, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (13-3, 2.76 ERA) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (11-7, 3.86 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Diamondbacks are 29-36 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona’s lineup has 195 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads them with 31 homers.

The Dodgers are 38-21 in division play. Los Angeles has hit 232 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 42, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-4. Archie Bradley earned his fourth victory and Escobar went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Yimi Garcia registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 164 hits and has 77 RBIs. Escobar is 10-for-42 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 146 hits and has 101 RBIs. Kike Hernandez has 11 hits and is batting .393 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .230 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Dylan Floro: (intercostal), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), Max Muncy: (wrist), David Freese: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.