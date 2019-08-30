Sunny
Brush fire burns on slopes above Malibu

By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. — Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a brush fire on the slopes of the Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu.

The Fire Department says the blaze was reported shortly before noon Friday at Pacific Coast Highway and Sweetwater Canyon Road.

The fire has spread over 3 acres (1.2 hectares) but no structures are threatened.

Crews are on the ground and two helicopters are on scene. Two air tankers have been requested.

A huge swath of Malibu including many homes burned last November during the devastating Woolsey Fire.

