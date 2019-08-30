Sunny
89.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Missing Chico State student found dead in Sacramento River

By AP News

CHICO, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California say a body found in the Sacramento River is that of a 22-year-old Chico State student reported missing last week.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman called authorities Thursday after spotting the body floating in the river.

It says deputies recovered Anthony Mahr’s body about a quarter of a mile upstream from Scotty’s Boat Landing in Chico.

Officials say Mahr was reported missing on August 20 when he went tubing on the Sacramento River with two friends.

KHSL-TV reports Mahr’s two friends made it to shore but his disappearance was not reported until a day later when one of his friends, Brentston Rhodes, was arrested for a burglary.

The sheriff’s office says it continues to investigate the death and that an autopsy is pending.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 