2 people found dead on Southern California beach

By AP News

TORRANCE, Calif. — Authorities are investigating two bodies found on a Southern California beach.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett tells the Daily Breeze that lifeguards made the discovery at Torrance Beach around 7 a.m. Friday.

An aerial view from a KABC-TV helicopter shows police have cordoned off the area.

The bodies are mostly covered by yellow tarp.

No further information has been released.

Torrance Beach is at the south end of Santa Monica Bay near the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

