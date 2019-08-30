In new Hulu series, RZA dives deep into the Wu-Tang ’Saga’

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — RZA says he thought about creating a Wu-Tang Clan biopic similar to “Straight Outta Compton,” but decided a television series would give him more breathing room to tell the group’s story.

RZA says he wanted to dive deep into the maturation of Wu-Tang in the upcoming Hulu drama series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga ,” which will premiere the first three episodes Sept. 4. The streaming service will release another seven episodes in the weeks that follow.

The series delves into how the New York-based collective straddled between the music and crime life during the crack cocaine epidemic in the 1990s.

RZA says the template for the series came from books he’s co-written, “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu.”

He co-created the series with screenwriter Alex Tse.