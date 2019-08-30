San Jose takes on Orlando City SC in non-conference action

Orlando City SC (9-12-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (12-10-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes host Orlando City SC in a non-conference matchup.

The Earthquakes are 9-3-2 in home games. San Jose is 2-7-2 when it scores a single goal.

Orlando City SC is 3-5-6 in road games. Orlando City SC is 3-0-0 when it records at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza leads San Jose with eight assists. Vako Qazaishvili has four goals over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

Nani has nine goals and four assists for Orlando City SC. Tesho Akindele has three goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Jose: 5-4-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.1 assists, 7.9 shots on goal and 9.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 3-3-4, averaging one goal, 0.7 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: None listed.

Orlando City SC: Ruan (injured), Joao Moutinho (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.