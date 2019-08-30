Eovaldi gets the start for Red Sox in series opener against Angels

Boston Red Sox (72-62, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (64-71, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 6.64 ERA) Angels: Jose Suarez (2-5, 6.67 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Boston meet to begin a three-game series.

The Angels are 34-32 in home games. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .326 is eighth in the majors. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .425.

The Red Sox are 38-28 on the road. Boston leads the league in hitting with a .277 batting average, Rafael Devers leads the team with an average of .328.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 43 home runs and is slugging .653. Brian Goodwin is 8-for-25 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 32 home runs home runs and is slugging .575. Jackie Bradley Jr. is 5-for-25 with a triple, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .284 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Justin Anderson: (lat), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.