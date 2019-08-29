Sunny
88.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 inmates injured in second brawl at California prison

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — California officials say two inmates were hurt in the second major brawl in two days at a state prison 200 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Officials say about 35 medium-security inmates rushed a group of approximately 15 inmates Thursday afternoon in a yard at the California Men’s Colony State Prison in San Luis Obispo.

Guards used non-lethal projectiles to stop the fighting. No employees were hurt.

On Wednesday two inmates were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries following a fight involving about 40 inmates in the same yard.

Inmate movement in the housing unit has been restricted while officials investigate.

The prison houses about 3,800 minimum- and medium-custody inmates.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 