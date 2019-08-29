Sunny
87.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gunman fire more than 100 rounds in CHP officer killing

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A police official says the gunman who fatally shot a California Highway Patrol and wounded two other officers in Riverside this month fired at least 100 rounds before he was killed.

The Press-Enterprise reports Riverside Police Department Deputy Chief Larry Gonzalez disclosed the detail Wednesday to the city Community Police Review Commission, a civilian panel that examines officer-involved deaths and complaints against police.

The gunbattle erupted Aug. 12 as CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr. was impounding a vehicle from Aaron Luther, who had been driving alone in a freeway carpool lane with an expired license and no registration.

Luther suddenly pulled a rifle from his truck and opened fire. Moye was fatally wounded and a lengthy gunbattle ensued before Luther was shot to death.

___

Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 