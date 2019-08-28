FBI asked to investigate stabbing death of

TRACY, Calif. — Members of the Sikh community are asking the FBI to investigate the death of a 64-year-old man who was killed during a nighttime walk at a Northern California park.

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday evening for 64-year-old Parmjit Singh, who was fatally stabbed Sunday night in Gretchen Talley Park in Tracy, in the Central Valley east of San Francisco.

Singh came to America three years ago.

Police say video captured a man running near the park but they haven’t determined whether he’s a suspect.

They also haven’t determined whether the attack was a hate crime.

However, the group United Sikhs notes that the attack came only a month after an assault on a Sikh priest in nearby Hughson.

Two other Sikh men were attacked last year in nearby communities.