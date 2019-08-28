Sunny
94.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Student charged with stabbing 2 to use insanity defense

By AP News

HARTFORD, Conn. — A former drama student at a Connecticut university charged with stabbing two other students while rehearsing a movie scene will pursue an insanity defense.

The Hartford Courant reports that 21-year-old former University of Hartford student Jake Wascher is expected to go to trial Oct. 11.

Wascher’s attorney, Richard Brown, has discussed the plan to seek an insanity defense with prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre, who said she will not contest it.

The San Diego man is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon in connection with the March 31 stabbings in a residence hall. Both victims are recovering.

If Wascher is acquitted, he still faces commitment to a psychiatric facility for a term that could exceed the prison sentence he could receive if he is found guilty.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 