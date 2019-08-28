Sunny
95.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 arrested in death of man set on fire near Sacramento

By AP News

WALNUT GROVE, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California have arrested two people suspected in the death of man who was intentionally set on fire in a Sacramento suburb.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says 27-year-old Martin Chavez and 26-year-old Martitsa Guerrero were arrested Tuesday on murder charges.

The department says deputies called Monday to Isleton Road between the cities of Walnut Grove and Isleton in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta found a badly burned man about 50 yards away from a burned shed.

The 28-year-old victim later died at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Officials still don’t have a motive for the attack and say the relationship between the suspects and victim is still being investigated.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 