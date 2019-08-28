Sunny
2 missing children found safe by officers in Sacramento

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials say two Sacramento County children allegedly abducted from school by their mother have been found safe and unharmed.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday Sacramento police officer found 6-year-old Cheriya Dion and 10-year-old Aaron Safrans Tuesday night while responding to a call in downtown Sacramento.

The office says detectives believe the siblings were taken Monday from their school in the town of Vineyard by their mother, 34-year-old Reychel Dizon, who does not have custody.

It says Dizon, who is homeless, was not with the children when they were found.

The office says Dizon is still considered a suspect in the abduction and is asking anyone with information to call investigators.

