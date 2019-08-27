Mostly sunny
Dodgers’ Turner suspended 1 game for bumping ump

By AP News

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for making contact with an umpire after striking out looking to end a game.

MLB handed down the suspension and undisclosed fine Tuesday, a day after Turner argued with plate umpire Rob Drake over a called third strike that he believed was a ball.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stepped in between Turner and Drake after the two bumped. The Dodgers were unhappy with Drake’s strike zone all night. They lost 4-3.

Turner said after the game that Drake instigated the contact.

The league says Turner is appealing the discipline, meaning he is allowed to play until the process is complete.

