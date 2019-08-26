3 arrested in San Bruno on hate crime, kidnapping charges

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California have arrested three people on suspicion of tying up, assaulting and yelling racial slurs at a black teenager after they found him with a female relative at their San Bruno home.

San Bruno Police Lt. Ryan Johansen tells the Mercury News 46-year-old Wilfredo Amaya of San Bruno, 46-year-old Haydee Arguello of San Bruno and 49-year-old Luisandor Suarez of San Francisco, were arrested without incident and booked into San Mateo County jail.

Johansen says the suspects eventually untied the victim and allowed him to leave. He was treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries.

Johansen says police began investigating after the 17-year-old boy went to the police department on Thursday to report the alleged crimes.

It was not immediately clear if the suspects have attorneys.

