Sunny
92.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

LA-area brush fire partially closes freeway

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Crews are fighting an LA-area brush fire that has closed part of a freeway between Pasadena and Glendale.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says Sunday the fire in the community of Eagle Rock has not caused any evacuations and no injuries have been reported.

Officials closed part of the 134 Freeway through Eagle Rock as well as a southbound portion of the 2 Freeway headed toward the fire.

Authorities say three helicopters are dropping water on the blaze.

The department said there is no defined number of homes threatened.

KNBC-TV reported the fire was about 24,200 square yards.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 