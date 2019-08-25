Sunny
California authorities use tranquilizer to stop rogue pig

By AP News

CORONA, Calif. — Authorities in a California city had to use a tranquilizer dart to subdue a large pig that was menacing residents.

The Press-Enterprise reported Saturday that authorities in Corona called in a Riverside County Animal Services officer to tranquilize the 100-pound (45-kilogram) pig Friday.

Authorities say the pig was charging at people in a residential neighborhood of the city 48 miles (77 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Corona police and animal control personnel called for county assistance around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities were able to corral the pig in a backyard, where it was shot with the tranquilizer.

Officials could not immediately say whether the animal was a loose pet or a wild boar.

Authorities used a horse trailer to transport the pig to a shelter for feeding and care.

Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com

