2 women get life in robbery killing of LA liquor store clerk

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors say two women have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killing of a Los Angeles liquor store clerk during an attempted robbery three years ago.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office says 26-year-old Rosa Manuela Barrientos and 28-year-old Maria Michelle Inzunza were convicted in Aug. 2018 of murder and robbery. They were sentenced last week.

Investigators said 61-year-old Mohammed Kalam was shot in the head by Barrientos as the two women tried to rob the store in North Hollywood in Sept. 2016.

