Sunny
91.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

’Angel Has Fallen’ tops box office with $21.3 million debut

By AP News

’Angel Has Fallen’ tops box office with $21.3 million debut

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK — “Angel Has Fallen” has easily topped the box office with a $21.3 million debut, as the action sequel became the latest mid-budget release to find modest success in the often quiet late summer.

The Lionsgate film beat expectations going into the weekend, opening similarly to the previous 2016 installment “London Has Fallen.” The film series stars Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent protecting the U.S. president played by Morgan Freeman.

Last weekend’s No. 1 film, the R-rated comedy hit “Good Boys,” slid to second with $11.8 million. The Christian film “Overcomer” trailed in third with an $8 million opening weekend.

The acclaimed Fox Searchlight horror release “Ready or Not,” about a bride forced into a deadly game of hide-and-seek with her new in-laws, got off to a lackluster start with $7.6 million.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 