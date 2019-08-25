Sunny
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes honeymoon to D23

By AP News

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Rock is honeymooning at a Disney convention.

Dwayne Johnson got married last weekend to longtime partner Lauren Hashian — and then spent Saturday promoting “Jungle Cruise” at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

He says his new wife didn’t mind and added that the ceremony in Hawaii was “wonderful.”

Johnson partnered with Emily Blunt to make the movie based on the Disneyland ride, set to be released next year.

