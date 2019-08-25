Padres take 4-game slide into matchup with Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (70-61, third in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (59-69, fourth in the AL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brian Johnson (1-2, 6.58 ERA) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (8-7, 4.20 ERA)

LINE: Padres -120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Padres are 29-35 in home games. San Diego has a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with an average of .317.

The Red Sox are 36-27 in road games. Boston has slugged .482, good for fourth in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .585 slugging percentage, including 77 extra-base hits and 26 home runs. The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Matt Barnes earned his fourth victory and Brock Holt went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Boston. Kirby Yates registered his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 142 hits and is batting .285. Luis Urias is 9-for-32 with two doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 30 home runs and has 82 RBIs. Jackie Bradley Jr. is 7-for-27 with a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .318 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.