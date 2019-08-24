Clear
Wondolowski, Quakes swarm Vancouver in 3-1 win.

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Chris Wondolowski scored his MLS record 155th goal and San Jose overwhelmed Vancouver 3-1 on Saturday night ending a three-match losing streak.

Jakob Nerwinski put the Whitecaps on the board first scoring six minutes in but it was all San Jose from there. Wondolowski set up Judson a minute later before Wondlowski converted the go-ahead at the 34th minute. Andres Rios ended the scoring at the 73rd minute.

The Earthquakes (12-10-5) established MLS records with 43 total shots and 19 on goal. Vancouver (6-13-9) keeper Maxime Crepeau tied Tony Meola’s 22-year-old MLS record with 15 saves on the night.

San Jose beat Vancouver by the same score at BC Place on July 30.

