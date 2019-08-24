Sunny
Body of teen recovered; missing after Lake Havasu boat crash

By AP News

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Arizona authorities have recovered the body of a 17-year-old California boy who had been missing after a boat crash on Lake Havasu.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the body of Adam Gomez of Redondo Beach, California, was located by divers Friday evening south of Thompson Bay.

Deputies said previously that the boy had disappeared under water Wednesday after he “departed” from the moving boat and then was struck by it and its propeller.

Sheriff’s officials say the incident is under investigation.

