5 injured in San Diego prison riot

By AP News

SAN DIEGO — Authorities say at least five inmates have been injured in a prison riot in San Diego.

KFMB-TV, citing Cal Fire San Diego, says that about 100 inmates were in a yard at Richard J. Donovan Correction Facility when fighting broke out at about 9 p.m. Friday.

There’s no immediate word on the conditions of those injured but Cal Fire San Diego sent 10 ground and air ambulances to the state prison.

Ten prisoners were injured in a riot at the facility in February.

