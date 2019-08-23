Clear
Long Beach police dog death was heat-related

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Authorities say the death of a Long Beach police dog was heat-related after the animal was left inside a patrol car.

The 6-year-old dog, named Ozzy, was found dead on Aug. 14.

Police say the dog, a German shepherd mix, and his handler were off-duty at the time.

A Police Department statement says a veterinarian examination determined the death was heat-related.

Police don’t say how long the animal was left in the car.

Police spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria says K-9 vehicles have a heat-control system that signals a cellphone alert when the car gets too hot.

But Chavarria says the alert may not have been working.

The department says that in the wake of Ozzy’s death, other K-9 handlers have been reviewing the heat-control systems in their cars before every shift.

