Man pleads not guilty to killing Sacramento County deputy

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man charged with killing a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy and wounding another has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

The Sacramento Bee says Anton Moore was in court Friday in a wheelchair because he’s still recovering from wounds from a September 2019 shootout that began with an argument at a Pep Boys auto parts store in Rancho Cordova, a Sacramento suburb.

A judge also ruled that Moore should face trial on the charges after a preliminary hearing during which video was played of Moore pulling a gun and shooting Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

Deputy Julie Robertson was wounded.

Prosecutors have said they’ll seek the death penalty despite a moratorium on capital punishment announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom this year.

