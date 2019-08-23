Containment increased on California wildfire

REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters have increased containment of a Northern California wildfire that has threatened thousands of homes and forced evacuations.

Cal Fire says the fire in a rural area northwest of the city of Redding remains at 600 acres (243 hectares) Friday morning but containment doubled overnight to 40 percent.

The blaze erupted Thursday and was rapidly spread by winds through grass, brush and trees in the region about 200 miles (322 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

One structure has been reported destroyed.