Red Sox open 3-game series at San Diego

Boston Red Sox (68-61, third in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (59-67, fourth in the AL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (14-5, 4.10 ERA) Padres: Chris Paddack (7-6, 3.44 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Boston to begin the three game series.

The Padres are 29-33 on their home turf. The San Diego offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .317.

The Red Sox have gone 34-27 away from home. Boston leads the American League in hitting with a .277 batting average, Rafael Devers leads the club with an average of .330.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 31 home runs and is batting .232. Francisco Mejia is 9-for-31 with a double, a triple, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 28 home runs and is batting .307. Devers is 19-for-44 with nine doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .305 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.