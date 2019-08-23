Rolling Stones get a little piece of Mars to call their own

Rolling Stones get a little piece of Mars to call their own View Photo

PASADENA, Calif. — There is now a “Rolling Stones Rock” on Mars, and it’s giving Mick and the boys some serious satisfaction.

NASA named the little stone for the legendary rockers after its InSight robotic lander captured it rolling across the surface of Mars. Robert Downey Jr. took the stage just before the Stones at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Thursday night to make the new moniker public.

The stadium is just a stones’ throw from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which manages InSight.

Mick Jagger took a moment between songs to tell the crowd that “NASA has given us something we have always dreamed of, our very own rock on Mars. I can’t believe it.”

Jagger added, “I want to bring it back on put it on our mantelpiece.”