Sunny
92.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ms. Nevada State 2019 loses title in move tied to politics

By AP News

LAS VEGAS — The Ms. America Pageant has taken away a woman’s Ms. Nevada State 2019 title and both sides agree it stems from politics.

Las Vegas media outlets report that Katie Jo Williams said she was stripped of the title because she’s a supporter of President Donald Trump and that she’s a victim of political bias, while the pageant says Williams violated a rule against contestants publicizing their political beliefs on social media related to the pageant.

Losing the title means Williams is disqualified from competing in the pageant to be held Thursday through Saturday in Long Beach, Calif.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 