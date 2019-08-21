Castillo expected to start for Cincinnati against San Diego

San Diego Padres (59-66, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-66, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Strahm (5-8, 5.21 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (11-5, 3.10 ERA)

LINE: Reds -152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Manny Machado and the Padres will take on the Reds Wednesday.

The Reds are 36-31 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.15, Sonny Gray leads the staff with a mark of 2.86.

The Padres are 30-33 on the road. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by Manny Machado with a mark of .331. The Reds won the last meeting 3-2. Gray earned his ninth victory and Freddy Galvis went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Cal Quantrill took his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 53 extra base hits and is batting .254. Aristides Aquino is 7-for-36 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 139 hits and is batting .285. Josh Naylor is 9-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .252 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Padres: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Joey Votto: (back), Derek Dietrich: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Curt Casali: (knee).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.